Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,283. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

