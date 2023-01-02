Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 365,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627,504. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

