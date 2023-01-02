Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,531. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

