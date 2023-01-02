Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $336.53. The company had a trading volume of 72,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

