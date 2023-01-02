Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,622. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

