Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.25. 22,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.