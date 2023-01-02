HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336,896 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $117,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,192,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $68.41. 15,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,419. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

