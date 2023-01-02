Head to Head Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80 LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vapotherm currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.93%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Vapotherm.

This table compares Vapotherm and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -156.83% -284.08% -59.59% LENSAR -58.67% -44.39% -35.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.64 -$59.80 million ($4.17) -0.65 LENSAR $34.46 million 0.95 -$19.60 million ($2.14) -1.38

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENSAR beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

