Head-To-Head Review: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 23.33% 7.33% 0.70% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $52.06 billion 0.90 $9.39 billion $16.81 3.76 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American International Group and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American International Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

