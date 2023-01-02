HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 287,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

