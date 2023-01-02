Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $945.90 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $945.90 million and $17.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00057020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,705 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.39806 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03655561 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,469,054.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

