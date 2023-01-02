HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $56.86 during trading hours on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

