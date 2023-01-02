HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.0 days.
HeidelbergCement Price Performance
Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $56.86 during trading hours on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.
About HeidelbergCement
