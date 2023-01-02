Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.