Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $251,405.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00024383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.95 million and approximately $251,405.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/."

