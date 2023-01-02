HI Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, HI has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $77.55 million and approximately $995,278.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02734769 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,038,884.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

