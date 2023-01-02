Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires 559 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 73,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €96.98 ($103.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.74 and its 200-day moving average is €86.93. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($57.99) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($75.65).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.