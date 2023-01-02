Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after buying an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

