Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $4 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $530,336,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

