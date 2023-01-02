Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases 11,271 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

