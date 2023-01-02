Hightower 6M Holding LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,230,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,572,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

KSA opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

