Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 14,972 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $119.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

