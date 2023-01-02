Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 26,131 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 302,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,998,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,177,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

