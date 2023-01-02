Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 700 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.22 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

