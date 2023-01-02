Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.36 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

