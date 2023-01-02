Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) versus BARK (NYSE:BARK) Financial Analysis

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARK and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.52 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.39 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.72 $67.46 million $19.16 14.40

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00% Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BARK and Hingham Institution for Savings' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BARK and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.23%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

