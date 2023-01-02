HitBTC Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $387,311.77 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $387,311.77 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

