Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.69.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $214.30 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.