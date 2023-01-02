Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.01 billion.

HRL stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $355,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

