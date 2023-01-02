Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

