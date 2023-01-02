Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $512.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

