Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 410,099 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.