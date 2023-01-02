Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 68,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,275. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

