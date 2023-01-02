iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00007026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00226926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.20738946 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,817,463.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.