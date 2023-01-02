ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 691,029 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

