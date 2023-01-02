Immutable X Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Immutable X has a market cap of $230.21 million and $6.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
