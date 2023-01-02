Immutable X Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Immutable X has a market cap of $230.21 million and $6.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

