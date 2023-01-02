Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of IOR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Separately, TheStreet cut Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

