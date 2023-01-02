Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
