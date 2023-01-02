Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,555,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.