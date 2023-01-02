Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $71.22. 371,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

