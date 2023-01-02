Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 13,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,017. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

