Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $55.56. 41,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,776. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

