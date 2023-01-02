Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VO stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.81. 38,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

