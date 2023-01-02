Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

