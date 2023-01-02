Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 787,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,081,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

