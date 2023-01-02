Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

