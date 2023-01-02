Insider Buying: PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,360,000.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PFSweb Stock Up 2.5 %

PFSweb stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 506,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 58.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 771,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

