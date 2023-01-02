Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,111,808.98 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $388.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.