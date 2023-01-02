Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,111,808.98 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.
  • On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $388.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

