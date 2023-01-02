Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

INSP traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.88. 160,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,391. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

