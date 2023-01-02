Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 1,777,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,057,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

