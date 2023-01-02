Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.