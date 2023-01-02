International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

